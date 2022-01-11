ONTARIO — Tonight, during the Ontario City Council’s first regular meeting of the month, Mayor Riley Hill, Council President Ken Hart, and Ontario School District Board Chairman Tom Greco are scheduled to make a presentation on the Ontario Promise, [Ontario 2035] project. The aim: a college fund to help local students with post-high school education, while encouraging others in the community to add to the fund.
According to Hart, Treasure Valley Community College President Dana Young and Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu will also be in attendance to voice their support for the project.
Hart said the proposal has been under discussion by himself, Hill and Greco since October of 2021.
The money to fund this project would come from pot tax revenues earned through the 3% local tax. The trio is seeking a total of $130,000 of that revenue from the city’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget to fund an investment into Ontario student’s college fund.
According to Hart in a phone interview on Jan. 10, the goal is that students in Ontario schools would have $100 deposited five times into a college fund or savings account (529 plan scholarship) on their behalf in the following grades: kindergarten, third grade, sixth grade, ninth grade and twelfth grade or once the student has reached December of their third-grade year and still reside in Ontario.
The disbursement would begin in the 2022-23 school year, for students in each of the aforementioned age groups. Hart said there are about 1,000 students, clarifying that extra money would be used to set up and administer the account. In the future, most money would go to the children.
Hart said that he hopes in addition to the money the city would contribute to students, that it would create a vehicle for nonprofits, faith-based organizations and parents to also contribute to their student’s accounts.
According to the project proposal that was provided to the Argus ahead of the presentation, students who are enrolled in the 2022 school year would qualify for the program.
The proposal states that the aforementioned $130,000 would be sufficient to launch the program for the 2022-23 school year.
Asked how a student could take part, Hart said that the student’s individual school would have to submit an application on behalf of the student to the city.
The proposal said that a Program Third Party Administrator would be appointed to administer the funds from the program and would coordinate with the schools within the Ontario area to determine eligibility and to establish the savings accounts for students.
Hart said that [the city] would still have to iron out how a school would sign-up to be part of the program and that if the program is approved at a future Ontario City Council meeting, he would like to form an ad hoc committee for the program.
The hope is that the program, if passed by the current council, would be seen valuable by future city councils and be renewed each year as part of the annual budget process “as long as marijuana tax receipt funds are available.”
While the state of Oregon specifies that municipalities must invest their earnings of their share of pot tax revenue from the state for public safety, cities have more flexibility on how to use local tax earnings from sales of those goods.
It is noteworthy that the city of Ontario is seeking once again to have the Legislature raise the local pot tax from the state’s current maximum of 3% up to 10%, a bill in the works by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale.
Asked how the program was developed, Hart said that he learned of a similar program from Greco in New York City called NYC Kids RISE Save for College program that is currently in its fourth year of operation.
That program provided $100 to over 10,000 students in New York City in kindergarten, first-grade and second-graders over the three-year pilot phase that ended in June of last year.
The RISE program did not have any residency requirements according to their website.
It is noteworthy that Hart is also a member of the Treasure Valley Community Board of Trustees.
In 2021, the Oregon Legislature approved the Oregon Promise program for $42.2 million to pay for the price of tuition for students attending college during the 2021-23 academic years.
Leslie Thompson contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.