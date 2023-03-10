Empire Trio to perform broadway hits after St. Patrick’s Day

Empire Trio features soprano Erin Shields, David Shenton on piano and violin, and baritone Adam Cannedy.

 Submitted photo

ONTARIO — If you want to see broadway hits but don’t want to go to New York, you’re in for a treat this month, as Empire Trio is set to perform its special selection in Ontario on March 18.

The performance will be the fourth of five in the 2022-23 concert series for Community Concerts of Treasure Valley, which member Jean Findley says has been well attended. The final performance by The Black Market Trust is slated for April 27.



