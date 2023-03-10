ONTARIO — If you want to see broadway hits but don’t want to go to New York, you’re in for a treat this month, as Empire Trio is set to perform its special selection in Ontario on March 18.
The performance will be the fourth of five in the 2022-23 concert series for Community Concerts of Treasure Valley, which member Jean Findley says has been well attended. The final performance by The Black Market Trust is slated for April 27.
Those attending the Empire Trio concert can prepare for a night of show tunes and musical fun at an event that is suited for all ages. The group is described as an “exhilarating and uniquely talented classical crossover ensemble,” and has performed at concert halls around the world, according to a news release from Community Concerts.
The show will begin at 7 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center. It will be held in the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater. As such, attendees should plan on using the north entrance for Treasure Valley Community College and accessing the theater through the back entrance of the Cultural Center.
“Please join us for a special St. Patrick’s Day on Broadway,” reads the news release.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students; they will be sold at the door and in advance at Dorsey Music/Ontario or at the gift shop at the Cultural Center. Season tickets and individual concert tickets also are available online through Eventbrite. The link can be found on Community Concerts of Treasure Valley’s similarly named Facebook Page. Tickets, the popular punch-card and season tickets will also be available at the door.
Empire Trio was formed in 2012 by three musicians in New York City who were pursuing their dreams of becoming world class performing musicians. Empire Trio was born and quickly established themselves as a musical force, selling out major venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, which also commissioned their first show. Since then they have played at more than 350 venues throughout the U.S., Canada and the UK.
Empire Trio features soprano Erin Shields, David Shenton on piano and violin, and baritone Adam Cannedy. Shenton may be be the world’s first musician to play violin and piano simultaneously.
“From deliciously witty to incredibly moving, Empire Trio's shows have it all; they breathe new life into familiar toe-tapping favorites with their unique and innovative arrangements,” reads the release. “The trio has garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.”
The ensemble also provides educational outreach concerts and masterclasses to children of all ages and economic backgrounds.
