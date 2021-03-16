ONTARIO
Oregon top leaders joined forces to get behind a proposed $250 million package to support a summer learning and enrichment program to bring children up to speed in their education and help them move on from the challenges of COVID-19.
The trio of Gov. Kate Brown, Speaker of the House Tina Kotek and Senate President Peter Courtney took turns speaking to the Joint Ways & Means Subcommittee on Education on Monday to sell the proposal despite technical difficulties.
Brown noted that the pandemic kept students and teachers from the classroom and activities, they spent 12 months learning by computer and absenteeism has been high in many schools. The summer Learning and Child Care package is designed to start students learning, playing and healing again.
“The package is about supporting the whole child,” she said, attending to their needs, so that next fall, they can return to school happy, healthy, and ready to achieve.”
For her part, Kotek said the program is about supporting more enrichment activities, for students of all ages, provide credit recovery for high school students who have fallen behind to get them on the road to graduation, provide wraparound child care support including nutritional services for students in grades K through 8 and early learning programs. Enrichment may include day camps and park program, Kotek said
“Our kids need help,” Courtney said. ‘We’ve all heard countless stories about students falling behind. Distance learning just doesn’t work well for some students. They’re having a tough time keeping up, through no fault of their own.”
“We’ve introduced these summer programs because it has never been more urgent to invest in our kids. This summer we want them to go outside. We want them to learn. We need to support their mental and physical health.”
Education Department director. Colt Gill said the grants awarded from the $250 million will require a match. For example, the kindergarten through eighth grade enrichment programs will be a 75 percent grant with the school required to provide a 25 percent match.
The high school academics program will be 50/50, with the school district funding half of program.
Gill said the department should be ready to roll out the programs around May 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.