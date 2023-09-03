NYSSA — The Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Run is passing through Nyssa on Sept. 10 and it will include a special ceremony for fallen officer Nyssa Police Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson and his family.
The ride procession will arrive in Nyssa at 4 p.m. Upon their arrival, they will be visiting the Nyssa Police Department to honor Cpl. Joseph Johnson. They plan to be giving a plaque with a picture of Johnson and his family to his wife, Linda Johnson. The procession will be there for about an hour to 75 minutes, after which it will head to Caldwell to honor an additional two fallen soldiers.
Riders also will be stopping by Vale at 3 p.m. for a 30-minute rest and fuel stop at the city park. Executive Director for Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Warren Williamson is expecting new riders to join the procession in Vale and participate in the ride to Nyssa and Caldwell.
“Our ride typically leaves our Opening Ceremony with more than 100 motorcycles.” But not everyone is able to ride the full 21 days, so often riders who participate will leave the procession to return home,” he said.
“It leap frogs like that throughout the entire 21 days. So on any given day we never know the complete count of riders,” Williamson said.
In an email Williamson said, “The Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame is lit in our Opening Ceremony.”
The flame remains lit for the entire 21-day ride through six different states.
“Tribute to Fallen Soldiers will be honoring a total of 48 fallen service members throughout the 21-day ride,” according to Williamson.
For citizens who want to participate, Nyssa City Mayor Betty Holcomb is asking that they park at the library or by Nyssa City Hall, as the procession will be taking up 3rd Street with all the motorcycles.
Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest is a group of veterans and everyday Americans that ride their motorcycles each summer to honor and pay tribute to fallen service members.
