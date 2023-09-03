Police Officer Cpl. Joe "JJ" Johnson

Nyssa Reserve Police Officer Cpl. Joe "JJ" Johnson was fatally shot while on duty on April 15.

NYSSA — The Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Run is passing through Nyssa on Sept. 10 and it will include a special ceremony for fallen officer Nyssa Police Reserve Cpl. Joseph Johnson and his family.

The ride procession will arrive in Nyssa at 4 p.m. Upon their arrival, they will be visiting the Nyssa Police Department to honor Cpl. Joseph Johnson. They plan to be giving a plaque with a picture of Johnson and his family to his wife, Linda Johnson. The procession will be there for about an hour to 75 minutes, after which it will head to Caldwell to honor an additional two fallen soldiers.



