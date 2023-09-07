Hometown 1

Steve Dominguez, owner of Steve's Hometown Dealerships, talks to the audience at the Taste of the Treasure Valley Fundraiser in 2022. This year's auction and benefit dinner begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, but it is moving back to the Malheur County fairgrounds. Tickets at the door are $20 per person.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — A chance to purchase Vintage Barbie Dolls that date back to the 60s, Louis Vuitton and Coach purses, guns and a host of other items is this weekend, but you’ll have to try to outbid someone to get them. For 34 years, Steve’s Hometown Dealerships has been helping local nonprofits with its annual Charity Auction and Golf Tournament, and this year’s fundraisers get underway this weekend.

It kicks off Saturday with The Taste of the Treasure Valley. That event is a charity auction and dinner, with the food being provided about 10 eateries from throughout the valley.



