Steve Dominguez, owner of Steve's Hometown Dealerships, talks to the audience at the Taste of the Treasure Valley Fundraiser in 2022. This year's auction and benefit dinner begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, but it is moving back to the Malheur County fairgrounds. Tickets at the door are $20 per person.
ONTARIO — A chance to purchase Vintage Barbie Dolls that date back to the 60s, Louis Vuitton and Coach purses, guns and a host of other items is this weekend, but you’ll have to try to outbid someone to get them. For 34 years, Steve’s Hometown Dealerships has been helping local nonprofits with its annual Charity Auction and Golf Tournament, and this year’s fundraisers get underway this weekend.
It kicks off Saturday with The Taste of the Treasure Valley. That event is a charity auction and dinner, with the food being provided about 10 eateries from throughout the valley.
According to Steve Dominguez, the dealerships’ owner, there are “all kinds of really good” auction items — with 68 items for the live portion and 50 for the silent auction. There are a multitude of items for all ages, including workout gear, bicyles, guns, tools, artwork, golf equipment and packages and, even, items for children, such as a John Deere Gator, he said.
For this event, organizers sell VIP sponsorships which fill six to eight people per table.
“This year we have 34 VIP tables sold, which is the most sold in a year — that’s fantastic,” Dominguez said.
Per tradition, Jo Malay with Ho-Ho Express, will be the auctioneer.
Taste of the Treasure Valley will begin at 6 p.m. in the Red Barn at the Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St. Tickets will be available at the door for $20 per person.
Then, on Sunday, teams will meet up at the Rolling Hills Golf Course in Weiser. There will be 36 teams participating this year, according to Dominguez, who says they typically fill up for that every year, which was the case this year. Teams will meet up at the golf course at 9 a.m. to register with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
“I would like to thank the community for their tremendous support,” Dominguez said.
The funds raised will go to a host of local nonprofits, including Help Them To Hope, Ho-Ho Express, the Next Chapter Food Pantry, Elks food baskets and other various local charities.
Last year, Help Them To Hope, an annual holiday charity drive, was able to touch 2,500 people in more than 700 families, including giving away more than 400 bicycles to kids of families in need. Additionally, the dealerships donated 300 turkeys to the Ontario Food Bank.
“Last year, we raised about $70,000 and we are on pace to do that again this year. All the money goes to local charities and stays right here in our community,” Dominguez said. “It touches a lot of of lives and is a really good benefit.”
