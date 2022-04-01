Tree with historic roots to be planted in Ontario

ONTARIO — At a time when many around the globe are concerned about a third world war, the Ontario community is getting the opportunity to reflect on peace. And it is one that was born as a result of World War II: a sapling from a tree that survived a nuclear bomb.
In August of 1945, shortly before the end of the war, the United States dropped two atom-bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan. This killed about 120,000 people overall and wiped out many other living things.
Several trees survived the bombing of Hiroshima. They are called “hibakujumoku” in Japanese, or Hiroshima Legacy Trees. Seedlings from those survivor trees have been distributed by Japan’s Green Legacy Hiroshima Project with a mission to spread peace trees throughout the world.
The One Sunny Day initiative, in Medford, obtained some of the ginkgo hibakujumoku seeds from the Hiroshima project in 2017, according to an FAQ from Oregon Department of Forestry. The seedlings have been made available to the state agency for distribution to select cities and schools.
Now, thanks to Mike Miller, volunteer curator at the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at Four Rivers Cultural Center, one of those trees will be planted in Ontario.
Getting a peace tree isn’t as simple as picking up a sapling when it’s ready. The process includes applying for the rare privilege.
Miller says he found out about it in a roundabout way, having been alerted to the opportunity from an arborist in La Grande who has been on the Urban Forestry Council for a few years with Oregon Department of Forestry.
With the help of Brian Kelly, Miller reached out to ODF and received an application.
“It sure sounds like this will be a great home for the last remaining peace tree,” Kelly wrote in an email which included ODF officials on March 19. “Mike is very well acquainted with the Japanese American community in Ontario. He’s very involved with the Japanese garden at the Cultural Center.”
Kelly mentioned there already was a female ginkgo tree in the garden which is successfully managed, and mentioned that Miller worked for years at the Japanese Garden in Portland.
Kristin Ramstad, with ODF, who is helping Ontario get a Tree City USA certification, explained to Kelly that if the Cultural Center wanted to apply for the opportunity, that they needed to be aware of some things. This included that their application would be carefully considered “to make sure they recognize the specialness of the tree, the possibility of it being female, and are planning to care for and celebrate it appropriately before we hand the tree over.”
Miller received confirmation on Wednesday night and officials at the Cultural Center and members of the JACL are looking into ways to honor or celebrate the tree.
The timing and significance of the tree coming to Ontario is not lost on members of the Japanese-American community who live in the Western Treasure Valley, some who have direct ties to WWII.
This includes Cathy Yasuda, of Ontario, whose father was a Nisei Veteran, who had served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and the 100th Infantry Battalion — a segregated Japanese American unit.
Many of those veterans went to war for the U.S. while their families were incarcerated in internment camps as a result of Executive Order 9066, enacted by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack. One of those camps was nearby Nyssa.
When asked about her thoughts on the significance on having a peace tree in Ontario, Yasuda noted that the trees play a significant role in commemorating a historic time in world history.
“The commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, Japan and the end of World War II took place in 2020. The seedlings grown from the trees that survived the atomic bombing represent a living connection between now and then, and the magnitude of the importance of preserving peace in a very tumultuous time,” she wrote in an email. “I am excited and honored that one of the last Peace trees will be planted in our community, serving as a reminder to current and future generations that we need to remember our past and have hope for our future through compassion, peace and understanding.”
According to Miller, the sapling coming to Ontario is likely about 3-feet tall right now and was born from seeds collected three years ago. He will be heading to pick it up in the near future. He will then keep it in a safe place until it is unveiled to the community on April 30 — Serve Day.
Miller said the gingko tree, which is in the same family as tamarack, can live to be up to 1,500 years old. As tamaracks needles turn yellow in the fall and fall off, so to do the leaves on gingko trees turn yellow and drop. He noted that when looking closely at the gingko leaf, one can see it is a bunch of needles coming together to form a single mass.
‘Especially fitting’ for Oregon
Oregon is said to have the largest collection of Hiroshima peace trees of anywhere outside Japan. To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and to encourage peace, the state committed to plant about 45 trees in 2019. The trees were planted in about 30 communities in 2020 and 2021, according to a story about the how they got here oregon.gov/odf.
To date, 47 of the trees have been planted around the state, through a combined effort by the Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon Community Trees and the One Sunny Day Initiative.
The founder of the One Sunny Day Initiative is Hideko Tamura-Snider, who was lost her mother in the Hiroshima bombing at age 10. Her mission: plant seeds of universal peace, hope and reconciliation.
In 2017, she persuaded Oregon Community Trees to request and germinate the seeds after she learned they were being collected.
According to information on Green Legacy Hiroshima’s website, seeds have now been distributed to 38 countries.
Miller will be picking up Ontario’s tree in Portland from Jim Gersbach, and may be filmed for a documentary about the trees when he does.
Gersbach, public affairs specialist with ODF, was featured in a February profile by Green Legacy Hiroshima.
In it, he details how he learned about the trees in 2018 and sought to help distribute them. Gersbach mentioned that Oregon was the only state in the U.S. mainland to suffer civilian casualties during WWII. A few months before the atom bombs were dropped on Japan, a Japanese balloon bomb exploded on Mitchell Monument in Bly. It killed six people who were on a picnic.
“So it seems especially fitting that the desire for peace and reconciliation coming from Hiroshima should be received warmly by people in Oregon,” he said.
He noted cities with exchange programs or Sister-City relationships have sought to use the trees to deepen connections or remind communities how enemies can overcome divisions and grief of war to embrace peace. Ontario’s sister city is Oskayasayama, Osaka, Japan.
“We all suffer, we all must somehow try to go on,” Gersbach said. “The trees suggest that the way forward from tragedy is to work for peace in your own life, your own community and in our shared world.”
