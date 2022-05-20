Treasure Valley Transit making budget requests

PAYETTE — During its regular meeting on May 16, the Payette City Council heard a proposal from Terri Lindenberg, executive director of Nampa-based Treasure Valley Transit. In her annual budget request for the 2023 fiscal year, she is requesting $25,000 from each of the cities of Fruitland and Payette, as well as $25,000 from Payette County for the agency’s Snake River Transit-Idaho operations.
According to information obtained by the newspaper on Tuesday, the agency will receive $220,000 in grant funding and $15,000 through advertising revenue. Its anticipated budget is $310,000.
According to Lindenberg, Snake River Transit’s system faces challenges with increased wages, fuel prices, maintenance, insurance and other costs.
“There was a serious labor shortage and the necessity to increase wages in order to maintain service, a 32% increase in fuel costs and inflation that impacted expenses,” she wrote in her proposal, dated April 11. “This budget request is critical to meet the additional local match requirements to maintain service.”
Ridership numbers for Snake River trended upward for 2021; The service saw 14,560 in 2021, up from 14,350 in 2021. Despite the pandemic, Lindenberg noted that her agency sought to maintain service levels during the pandemic, while many other transit agencies were reducing service and eliminating routes.
“There were many that chose to scale way back, but you can see by the ridership numbers that the impact there was the people that needed it,” Lindenberg told the council.
Councilor Kathy Patrick added that rising fuel prices have put pressure on some residents to make the switch to public transit to be able to afford essentials.
I believe it’s a very necessary part of our system here,” said Patrick.
While the agency obtained a new bus in 2019 with help from Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, it is now eyeing another new one.
“We are at the point where we need a new bus; With the supply chain issues, we’ve already been told that if we ordered it today the soonest we would probably see it is two years,” Lindenberg told the council.
As such, the agency is requesting an additional $5,000 each year for the next two years from each government entity to provide local match funding for the new bus. She added that the agency is reaching out to officials with Woodgrain Millwork and Walmart for funding, as well.
“We thought the potential to split it up between two years would make it easier, and then if we can get it in that timeline” is the agency’s goal, said Lindenberg. “We also did project that it may be a little more expensive than it currently is, but we’ll deal with that too.”
Presently, Snake River maintains fare-free service for riders. The agency has used up the CARES Act funds used to offer this, and also tapped into funds from the Idaho Transportation Department to hire an additional employee, she said.
“We feel that it’s an incredible service; We actually twice had standing-room only on the bus … The service continues to grow, even in these difficult times.”
Councilor Daniel Lopez noted that the operating fund request represented a 31% increase over Fiscal Year 2022.
“I’m going to just say … 31% is quite a bit when you look at the rest of our budget and we increase 7%,” he said.
Lindenberg countered that one month saw as much as 37% increase in fuel prices, competition for state grants to offset this cost were very competitive and that the agency made no request for increase the year prior. When asked by councilors why the agency does not try to collect fares to recoup costs, Lindenberg said that the cost of accounting for fares collected would simply cancel out that revenue thanks in part to government accounting requirements.
As electric vehicles and alternative fuels become more popular across the country, councilors inquired about what would need to happen for Snake River to jump on the bandwagon.
“We have looked at alternative fuel; We tried three [compressed natural gas] buses in Nampa , and we had purchased those buses in 2015 … We’ve had to replace all the engines — they’re under warranty — they’ve been out of service more than they have been in,” Lindenberg explained. “We’re currently looking at electric, but the infrastructure isn’t in place.”
However, she stated that such infrastructure would be possible within five years, based on what she learned during her visit Community Transportation Association of America conference, held in Louisville, Kentucky the week prior. She observed some electric buses have price tags around $250,000, versus $150,000 for conventional ones.
“My hope is that hopefully by next year we’ll start to see some form of decrease in these exorbitant fuel costs,” she added.
In an email to the newspaper on Tuesday, Lindenberg explained that while Oregon has state funding set aside to match federal funding for public transportation, Idaho doesn’t.
“That puts the burden on the Idaho cities of Fruitland and Payette as well as Payette County to meet the local match requirements,’ wrote Lindenberg.
As this was not an action item on the May 16 agenda, no action was taken by the council during this meeting.
Lindenberg will present her proposal to the Fruitland City Council on Monday, and the Payette County Board of Commissioners on May 31.
Snake River presently operates fixed route buses in Fruitland and Payette, with connection to Malheur County bus service in Ontario.
The Ontario fixed route is operated by Malheur Council on Aging & Community Services.
