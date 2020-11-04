NYSSA
Pieces are starting to come together as the development of the Treasure Valley Reload Center north of Nyssa moves closer to an expected final approval and the start of construction sometime next year.
As planned the reload center, to be located along the Union Pacific Railroad’s mainline between Portland and points to the east, will help facilitate the movement of agricultural commodities, onions initially, from the Treasure Valley to a variety of markets around the country. Onions, and possibly other products will be offloaded at the center, moved across the dock to be placed in railcars for shipment elsewhere.
The Treasure Valley Reload Center was one of just a few ConnectOregon projects which was funded by the 2017 Oregon Legislation and one of two reload facilities, the other one in the Willamette Valley. The focus of ConnectOregon funding is on building or repairing transpiration infrastructure.
Treasure Valley project has been moving ahead on two paths, with one being the design of the rail layout on the reload center property to accommodate the movement of railcars and the design of the reload center itself and supporting infrastructure, including utilities and roadways in and out of the property.
Handling the rail design has been RailPros a railroad consulting firm and doing the design for the reload center and related structures has been Anderson Perry.
The Malheur County Development Corporation is the non-profit corporation which as formed to oversee the project, and its point man, Greg Smith, Malheur County Economic Development Director, said one of the last remaining issues for the rail portion is the needed removal of a former rendering plant building which sits near the proposed reload center site “It sits in the Union Pacific right-of-way.
Once that is building is removed, Smith said the rail design is 90 to 95% complete, with the rest being taken up by the design of the switches which will be done in house by Union Pacific.
Also being to be finalized is the closing of the Gem Avenue crossing and development of alternative access to property on the east side of track by Gem.
In the next few week, a shippers group will be meeting with Americold to nail down the initial pricing of handlingof commodities at the center, including unloading of trucks delivering product to the center and reloading onto cars, Smith said. Also, to be negotiated and nailed down Is who will own the center, he said, which is important, in that the state requiring the facility be operated as a reload center for 24 years.
One of the final steps of the process to get final approval for for construction of the project “Shippers and Americold at the end of the year and or first of next year will go before Tioga Group (the state’s third party consultant and reviewer) to present their case on why it (the project0) can proceed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.