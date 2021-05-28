Treasure Valley Connection to honor veterans, military on Tuesday

PAYETTE
Bring your guys, gals: June’s rendition of Treasure Valley Connection’s Ladies Night Out has been morphed into a Guys & Gals event that will honor veterans and members of the military, as well as their families.
The monthly outreach event, which begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hideaway Grill in Payette is open to both men and women. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the cost for the meal and program is $12. Ron Verini, chairman of the Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida will be sharing about veterans in our area and how community members can be involved in this worthwhile endeavor.
Those attending will have the opportunity to honor their loved ones currently serving in the armed forces.
A former member of the Army Chorus, Ernie Scott, of Payette, will perform some of his favorite music.
Scott traveled with the Army Chorus throughout the United States during his time in the service.
Inspirational speaker, Claudette Klinchuch, of Kuna, will give a talk titled “D Day,” in which she reflects on her father’s time in the service during World War II and a message he heard on D-Day.
The restaurant is at 1630 Third Ave. S. in Payette.
For reservations, phone or text Wanda at (208) 739-5030.
This event is sponsored by the worldwide organization, Stonecroft Ministries. TVC Ladies Night Out meets on the first Tuesday of each month for dinner & a program. Anyone may attend.
