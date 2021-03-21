ONTARIO
Treasure Valley Community College’s industrial manufacturing and control systems programs were already in place and seeing success before, but with the new Career Technical Education Building now completed the program has room to grow and expand.
Justin Blazzard, industrial manufacturing instructor at the college, said he is really excited for the new building.
“It’s an increase in safety,” he said during a presentation to the college board Tuesday evening.
Courses in programs include pneumatics, electro-pneumatics, programmable logic controllers, sensors, AC electricity and DC electricity. Blazzard said so far he has awarded 32 certificates to 20 students.
“Students have to demonstrate their abilities,” he said, to earn those certificates.
They are getting jobs, he said, sometimes before they have completed and obtained their certificates, earning $16 to $18 per hour.
Manufacturers are looking for employees who have several skills, Blazzard said. To keep up with technology and what requirements of employers in the manufacturing field are pushing, he works closely with companies to develop partnerships that are building up his program and benefitting students. One of the latest contributions to one of the CTE programs is the donation of an automated crane by Esco Corp., presented by David Paul, senior hydraulic engineer.
