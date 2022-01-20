ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College received two significant deficiencies in an audit that recently took place and work is underway to address the issue.
The Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education was updated on this during its regular meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was on campus in the Hanigan Board Room at the Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center.
The deficiencies were identified by Moss Adams LLP, an accounting firm hired by TVCC to conduct the audit for the college’s major programs for 20-21 fiscal year (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021).
A sample of 24 students “who were borrowers of Federal Direct student loans and recipients of Pell Grants,” who had withdrawn or graduated from the college during the 2020-21 fiscal year were selected for the audit report.
Out of those 24 students, 6 students or 25% of college records were compared to the information reported to the National Student Loan Data System [a central database that is used for student aid by the U.S. Department of Education].
The audit report stated that those students had withdrawn or graduated from the college, however, the “attendance change was not reported to the NSLDS within the 60-day requirement.”
The audit said the cause for this deficiency was due to a “lack of controls and oversight of the process,” in reporting the information to NSLDS.
Moss Adams recommended that the college follow and enhance existing policies to ensure all student changes in status are identified in a timely manner and submitted accurately within the required time frame. Furthermore, it recommended the college review roles and responsibilities surrounding the process and that the process be evaluated, if deemed necessary.
Not the first time
Board Member Ken Hart, who was elected to the board in May of 2021 and who is the president of the TVCC Boards Audit Committee, told the Argus in a telephone interview on Wednesday that this deficiency had shown up in two prior audits, not counting the audit from June of 2021.
Hart asked TVCC staff during an Audit Committee meeting on Jan. 11, why the aforementioned recommendations had not been implemented.
He said staff could not provide an answer as to why action had not been taken.
Hart said he is a licensed CPA and that during the education board’s meeting on Tuesday, he had “real concerns,” regarding the audit, noting it was “that it was the third year [that] our institution has had the same error.”
“Usually, you know, it happens one time and the next year you’re laser-focused on making sure it doesn’t happen again, Hart said.
He said that college leadership needs to put “processes in place,” to fix the attendance deficiency.
Hart said if it is not addressed it could have “an impact on the institution, because they [the federal government] could look at our [TVCC] ability to have financial aid in the future.”
TVCC Vice-President of Student Services Travis McFetridge, who attended Tuesday’s meeting via Zoom, was asked to respond to the audit.
McFetridge said he was calling for “a meeting later on this week between the departments of Financial Aid, the Registrar,” and himself to go back and look at the summer and fall terms and ensure the college is reporting correctly.
McFetridge told members of the board that he hopes to have an update for them regarding the attendance deficiency by their next meeting on Feb. 15.
Hart asked TVCC Board Chairman Dirk DeBoer if they could add a line item to the agenda for the next meeting to discuss this issue. He further told the board that Moss Adams told him that if the college had made a mistake it was better for the institution to self-report versus waiting to the very end of the year and finding errors.
‘Actively working to resolve this issue’
The newspaper contacted TVCC College President Dana Young and asked what she intends to do about this deficiency that has repeated itself in the last three audits.
Young responded in an emailed statement on Jan. 19 sent from college spokeswoman Abby Lee.
“We are, of course, concerned about the continuing audit finding in financial aid. First, let me reiterate that this finding is not about the actual funds; all of the financial aid funds are accounted for, but on-time reporting to our federal partners is required, and we didn’t meet this benchmark. We are actively working to resolve this issue and have developed a plan of correction,” Young said. “I can assure the community, our students, and our Board of Education members, that we will focus resources and energy into addressing this finding.”
The newspaper sought to learn more about the plan.
Lee responded in an email on Thursday, that their “Corrective action plan includes a commitment to restructuring various departments to be more involved and coordinated in reporting enrollment to the national databases. We [TVCC] will also enlist additional contracted expertise if needed;” and “there will be a more cooperative environment set up so that financial aid, [and] the registrar’s office will be involved in the processes going forward.”
Loan went to student who didn’t need it
The second deficiency that showed up in the audit was regarding Financial Aid/Loans where the audit identified that the college had “inappropriately disbursed $2,309 of subsidized Direct Loan funds [outside funds] to a student who did not have a financial need.”
That student’s records was one of 40 that were randomly sampled during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Moss Adams said in the audit report that the outside funds were not properly included in the settings in the financial aid system
TVCC staff said during the presentation Tuesday night that the student had returned the Direct Loan funds.
Moss Adams recommended that the college update the settings in the financial aid system to properly account for all types of aid received to ensure that total aid is not in excess of the student’s financial need or cost of attendance.
