ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Community College Board received news during its regular board meeting on March 15, that TVCC had received a $10,000 grant, for the mental health of its staff.
TVCC’s Chief Development Officer Cathy Yasuda provided the information, that the college had been awarded educator health and well-being support funding from the Oregon Education Association Choice Trust.
According to a partial letter from OEA Choice Trust
Associate Director Inge Aldersebaes to TVCC, which was provided to the Argus, the college is among 96 districts, educational service districts, and community colleges, to use the funding to actively promote the pressing health and well-being needs of their educators, administrators, and staff.
Yasuda told the Argus by email, on March 16, that the college is “Thrilled to receive this funding for our faculty and staff,” and that the new funding has allowed TVCC to resurrect their Wellness Committee and launch a new health and wellness activities and initiatives on campus at a time when the college’s employees could benefit from these services and resources.
Yasuda provided the paper with three goals, that, she said would “foster the health and well-being needs of our [college] staff.”
The goals follow:
• Promote mental health and well-being through intentional activities and programs.
• Provide accessible education resources and incentives to improve physical and mental well-being.
• Develop ways to help cultivate a workforce with healthy minds and bodies.
Yasuda said that with the grant funds TVCC would provide on-campus events, resources, activities, and programs focused on physical and mental health well-being that are accessible, affordable, and fun.
Some of the proposed activities include mental health workshops covering topics like maintaining healthy relationships/conflict resolution, employee engagement (stress, productivity, burnout), mental health crisis management, physical education course offerings, on-campus presentations, wellness kits, healthy snack options on campus, walking group/dog walking group, mindfulness, a stress management course and a meditation course.
We asked Yasuda when the college would be receiving the grant funds.
She said that the college will be receiving the grant funds “any day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.