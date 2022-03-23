Treasure Valley Community College receives $10K grant for mental health and well-being of employees

Treasure Valley Community College Chief Development Officer Cathy Yasuda gives the TVCC College Board of Education the news that the college received a $10,000 grant to help address mental health for college staff.
ONTARIO — Mental health of educators, administrators and staff at Treasure Valley Community College will come into the foreground thanks in part to a new grant.
The Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education received news during its meeting on March 15 that the grant is for $10,000 and will go toward actively promoting “the pressing health and well-being needs” of those who work for the college.
TVCC’s Chief Development Officer Cathy Yasuda said TVCC was awarded funding from the Oregon Education Association Choice Trust.
According to a partial letter from the trust’s Associate Director Inge Aldersebaes to TVCC, the college is among 96 districts, educational service districts and community colleges to use the funding.
In an email on March 16, Yasuda said the college is “thrilled to receive this funding for our faculty and staff.” She said the new funding has allowed TVCC to resurrect their Wellness Committee and launch a new health and wellness activities and initiatives on campus. Furthermore, she said it comes at a time when the college’s employees could benefit from these services and resources.
Yasuda provided the newspaper with three goals, that, she said would “foster the health and well-being needs of our [college] staff.”
• Promote mental health and well-being through intentional activities and programs;
• Provide accessible education resources and incentives to improve physical and mental well-being; and
• Develop ways to help cultivate a workforce with healthy minds and bodies.
Yasuda said the grant funds will enable TVCC to provide on-campus events, resources, activities and programs focused on physical and mental health well-being that are accessible, affordable and fun.
Some of the proposed activities include mental health workshops. These would cover topics, such as maintaining healthy relationships/conflict resolution, employee engagement (stress, productivity, burnout), mental health crisis management, physical education course offerings, on-campus presentations, wellness kits, healthy snack options on campus, walking group/dog walking group, mindfulness, a stress management course and a meditation course.
Yasuda said she expects the college will receive the grants “any day.”
