Treasure Valley Community College readies for public phase of fundraising for new nursing and allied health center

This rendering is part of the print collateral being distributed by Treasure Valley Community College to show what the future Nursing-Allied Health Professions Center is expected to look like. The hope is to begin building this fall, with construction taking about 12 to 19 months, and getting students into the new building by fall of 2024 or winter 2025. Officials will begin the community/public phase of fundraising during a launch party at the current Tech-Lab Building from 5 to 7 p.m. April 4. 

 Treasure Valley Community College

ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College is well on its way to having a new building on its campus to house its classes for nursing and allied health. The TVCC Foundation is getting ready to kick off the community/public phase of fundraising. However, about $9.5 million has already been committed through state and federal funding and a major gifts campaign toward the future Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center. The center will support the future of health care by building a skilled workforce.

TVCC President Dana Young and Cathy Yasuda, chief development officer and foundation executive director, delivered this message to the Ontario City Council this month ahead of its launch party for public fundraising.



