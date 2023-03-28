Treasure Valley Community College readies for public phase of fundraising for new nursing and allied health center

This rendering is part of the print collateral being distributed by Treasure Valley Community College to show what the future Nursing-Allied Health Professions Center is expected to look like. The hope is to begin building this fall, with construction taking about 12 to 19 months, and getting students into the new building by fall of 2024 or winter 2025. Officials will begin the community/public phase of fundraising during a launch party at the current Tech-Lab Building from 5 to 7 p.m. April 4.
ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College is well on its way to having a new building on its campus to house its classes for nursing and allied health. The TVCC Foundation is getting ready to kick off the community/public phase of fundraising. However, about $9.5 million has already been committed through state and federal funding and a major gifts campaign toward the future Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center. The center will support the future of health care by building a skilled workforce.
TVCC President Dana Young and Cathy Yasuda, chief development officer and foundation executive director, delivered this message to the Ontario City Council this month ahead of its launch party for public fundraising.
That event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 4 at the Tech-Lab Building at TVCC. Those who attend will get to tour the current facility, as well as get treated to “hearty hors d'oeuvres” and giveaways, according to an event flyer.
At the council meeting, Young explained the need for a new modern building to support health-care providers and access to care.
The fundraising has three initiatives, each with its own monetary goal. The first is to fund the building of the center with $10 million; the second is to expand and add programs with $2.5 million and the third is to provide scholarships and students support with $1.3 million.
Current programs, including registered nurse, medical assistant, certified nursing assistant and emergency medical technician.
New programs would include physical therapy assistant, occupational therapy assistant, respiratory therapy assistant, surgical technician and radiologic/X-ray technician. It is said that there could be as many as 48 students enrolled in new programs the first year, which would be expected to double by the second year.
Overall, the college expects the 30,000 square-foot building to jump the current number of nursing and allied health students from 96 to 261 by the second year in the new building.
The college received $5 million in matching funds from the state toward construction and also was able to get a “huge boost” with a $3 million direct spending grant through Congress, with help from U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Oregon Democrats.
Fundraising has “gone very well,” Yasuda said, commenting that they are at the point of notifying the state they have matching dollars.
“Now we are setting our sights on beyond $10 million,” Yasuda said.
She explained how they are about $1.8 million away from a goal of $11.4 million, adding that the response from the local community has been outstanding.
All of the funds to match the state's $5 million contribution must be secured by this spring, according to a brochure on the giving campaign.
“What this is going to do for our region is critical,” she noted.
College officials were expected to meet with the architecture last week to “get around the table, roll up sleeves and fine-tune what the building will look like.” The hope is to begin building this fall, with construction taking about 12 to 19 months, and getting students into the new building by fall of 2024 or winter 2025.
During the council meeting, Councilor Ken Hart, who noted that he also serves on the college board, said that he is hopeful the city could help with waiving some related fees.
Young said it is “amazing” how much the campus has changed over the past 60 years, with the first courses being held in the evening at Ontario High School in 1962.
Since her time as president, the college opened the Caldwell center in 2010, opened the Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center in 2013, and have continued to work on other capital projects such as an overhaul of the gym, a riding arena at the livestock center, and an expanded vo-tech building.
“We continue to focus on thinking big,” Young said.
