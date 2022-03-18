Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education Chairman Dirk DeBoer, left, TVCC Medical Assistant Department Instructor Kilee Saldivar and President Dana Young pause for a photo at the board meeting on Tuesday evening.
ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College President Dana Young honored TVCC Medical Assistant Department Instructor Kilee Saldivar during TVCC’s regular Board of Education meeting on March 15.
Saldivar was also given tenure, she started with TVCC in 2018.
Prior to her employment at the college, she worked at St. Luke’s Family Medicine.
Young told the board that, Saldivar developed TVCC’s medical assistant program during her first year at the college through a hybrid model for the working student.
Young said Saldivar was hired into the faculty unit in 2019 and is currently in charge of the Medical Assistant Program at the community college.
Saldivar’s program has a 100% student placement rate, of which Young said, “all of us [at TVCC] can be proud.”
Young said in the past year, Saldivar has spent a “great deal of time” making adjustments to her medical assistant program. This is in order for TVCC students to be able to get nationally certified with the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Program.
Additionally this year Saldivar helped launch a medical and filing academic program with Instructor of Business Nila Stephens of the Business and Computer Information Department at TVCC.
Young said Saldivar has been a “critical part,” of the college’s Teaching, Learning, and Assessment team and is working to ensure that TVCC is in compliance with the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities.
Saldivar is a “tremendous asset” to the college, the president said, congratulating her on earning tenure.
