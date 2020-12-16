Treasure Valley Community College is aiming for an $11 million nursing-allied health center

ONTARIO
The Treasure Valley Community College Board voted Tuesday to permit the administration to move forward toward development and construction of the Nursing-Allied Health Professions Center, a project college officials have been aiming for since 2008. The action was taken during the board’s regular monthly meeting.
The college is just wrapping up its most recent capital project, the Career Technical Education building. Prior to that, the Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center, opened its doors 2013.
In 2008, college officials applied for funding from the state to help pay for a new Nursing-Allied Health Professions Center. According to a history provided by Shirley Haidle, vice president of Administrative Services, in 2019 House Bill 5005 provided matching bond funds for a period of six-years beginning July 1 to construct the nursing center.
The college is seeking state reauthorization of the funding and extension for the six-year funding period to begin July 1, 2023.
Initially, the college was expected to build a new 30,000 square foot stand-along facility with an estimated cost of $9.9 million. Haidle states the new building will allow TVCC to stay competitive with its current nursing programs
“New facilities are vitally necessary to allow the college to improve tis existing nursing, medical assistant, emergency medical technician training programs and start new programs in other areas of allied health such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, x-ray technology, surgery, etc,” Haidle said in her statement.
The state has approved $4.950 million in matching funds for the program and the college plans to go after and grants and establish a capital funding raising campaign to allow the project to proceed.
Donations have already been received to cover a feasibility study, obtain concept drawing and officials have been fundraising.
In the motion made by Stephen Crow, which was passed unanimously, the college administration was authorized to seek funding and financing for the project not to exceed $11 million and to obtain services of an architectural and engineering firm to complete conceptual drawings and floor plans for proposed building.
Earlier in the meeting Jill Humble, executive director of the nursing program, said noted the college had met one of the accreditation requirements for the nursing program, having adequate faculty.
After increasing the salaries, Humble said the college was able to hire two additional nursing instructors and was able to meet the requirements on having the right ratio students, particularly during labs.
