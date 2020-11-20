Treasure Valley Community College ‘hoping to return all employees’ for contract to teach adult ed at Snake River Correctional Institution

ONTARIO
Treasure Valley Community College and five other Oregon community colleges will continue to provide adult basic skills education at the various correctional institutions around the state, but at a lower level than what has been provided.
Oregon Department of Corrections had proposed ending the adult education contracts with colleges and providing those programs in house, a move which was going to end 14 jobs at Snake River Correctional Institution, for TVCC employees. The college also provides those programs at the Warner Creek Correctional Institution at Lakeview.
Vice President of Academic Affairs Eddie Alves told the TVCC Board of Education at its Tuesday meeting that representatives of the six colleges had presented a proposal to DOC officials that offered three different service levels at three different dollar amounts, and the DOC chose the lowest dollar program.
What that will look like has yet be determined, Alves said, noting the details of the contracts have yet to be worked out.
“We’re hoping to return all employees,” he said.
College officials will be working with state lawmakers and the DOC to see what services will be provided.
TVCC officials were also meeting with the DOC officials about which Building Construction Technology program provided by the college DOC wants to continue, according to Alves.
Alves said TVCC’s four-week enrollment numbers were down 19.7% from a year ago. However, he said, its numbers were better than 11 of the 16 other community colleges
The recent gala sponsored by the TVCC Foundation garnered nearly $250,000 according to Cathy Yasuda, Foundation executive director. The virtual live and silent auction garnered $30,000, and the Support a Chukar garnered over $200,000 through donations, she said
Money raised by the gala goes to student scholarships.
It was announced at the recent Oregon Community College Association that TVCC President Dana Young had received the ‘Administrator of the Year’ award, and board member Roger Findley was honored for eight years of service on the TVCC board. In receiving the award Tuesday, Findley said this would be his last term, as he had always felt two terms is enough.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.