Treasure Valley Community College graduates won’t have ceremonies this year

Members of the 2019 TVCC graduating class listen during the ceremony. 

 Nik Streng | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College has canceled 2020 graduation activities that were scheduled for June 12, according to Abby Lee, college spokeswoman.

Instead the college will send a commemorative graduation program with student names and the degrees they achieved, along with other graduation gifts to each student in late June.

All 2020 graduates are invited to participate in the 2021 graduation ceremonies.

