ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College officials are busy preparing for the fall term and deciding what that will look like given that the spring quarter and summer have been totally provided online, because of the ongoing novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
During the TVCC Board of Directors’ meeting Tuesday, President Dana Young said officials are going through the campus room by room to find more space for in-person classes to provide proper spacing between students.
It may be that students will attend classes in person some days and and via Zoom other days, Young said.
As for the summer term, Vice President of Administrative Service Shirley Haidle said enrollment was down 4% from 2019.
Turning to the budget, Young said community colleges will be held harmless as far as the state funding for the current biennium. However, she added that they have been warned to expect deep funding cuts in the following biennium due to the reduction of state revenue from the pandemic.
In light of those projections, Young said she is is in the process of the cutting college’s the operations budget to prepare for the expected state funding reductions.
Subcommittees of the Joint Ways and Means Committee are meeting this week to review the proposed budget changes from the Ways and Mean Committee leaders in order to rebalance the budget in the face of declining revenues.
The recommendation by the co-chairs of the committee are to maintain current funding levels for K-12 schools, community college and the state universities, Young said.
One proposed cut by the co-chairs is the closing of the Warner Creek Correctional Facility in Lake County, which would affect TVCC since it provides educational services there, Young noted.
State Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, issued a statement, asking that the correctional facility to be kept open as it provides more than 100 jobs in the Lakeview area.
