Treasure Valley Community College deals with COVID-19 issues, including unknown state funding and fall

ONTARIO — There is still no firm numbers for community colleges on their funding from the state following a conversation between the governor and community college presidents, according to Treasure Valley Community College President Dana Young — and it may be another four weeks before those numbers are available.
Young said, during the TVCC Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, that state officials are waiting to see what assistance may be available from the federal government to help deal with the economic downturn caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, college officials will be going to the Legislature during the upcoming special session to lobby to maintain their funding.
Brown told the college presidents they should be leading the conservation about funding, rather than the Legislature, Young said, and there was a suggestion that there may be a 20% cut in funding.
During the meeting, Young and college spokeswoman Abby Lee shared a point with the board about how the college has handled the mandates from the state dealing with the pandemic.
That has included shutting most of the campus, requiring staff to work from home and providing almost all classes online. The bookstore was open and was busy making sure students were able to the materials they needed.
The college dorm was kept open for about 30 students who were not able to go home or to some other places. The college’s food service provided take out meals for them.
TVCC provided 446 virtual classes the spring term and a computer lab remained open to the students, with Vice-President of Academic Affairs Eddie Alves doing cleaning and other tasks necessary to make room and computers available to students.
The college has resumed its aviation program and will soon learn about what will be available for sports in the coming years. Alves said TVCC has hired more nursing instructors and has been given the green light to moved ahead with that program.
Brad Hammond, student services vice president, said there will be a rodeo season this fall, but what that will look like and where events will be available have yet to be determined.
Each college will have to develop a resumption plan for starting up this fall, particularly in person, Young said. Each plan will be sent to the Oregon High Education Coordinating Commission for its review and approval.
