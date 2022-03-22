ONTARIO — A new athletic director has been named for Treasure Valley Community College. The position, which was left open in September of 2021, will be filled by Levi Day, who is slated to begin in July.
The announcement was made to the TVCC Board of Education during its March 15 meeting. TVCC Vice-President of Student Services and Administrator of the Athletic Department Travis McFetridge delivered the news.
According to a news release sent Monday, Day has a master’s degree in Exercise Science and currently serves as the Dean of Students for the Condon School District.
It states that he also has worked as an athletics director and teacher for the Condon School District and taught locally in both the Weiser and McCall-Donnelly school districts. He also previously served as an adjunct for the TVCC physical education department, said the news release.
McFetridge has been filling the role of athletic director, including game management and direct oversight of the department, since the departure Andrew Ward in the fall. The college opened the position when Ward left but was unable to find a candidate until now, the news release said.
TVCC Athletics Coordinator Riley Helmick has also managed multiple aspects, assisting McFetridge with game management and the required COVID testing of athletes.
TVCC Mary Anne Verigan, who works in the college’s payroll department, also has assisted in-game management and made sure the college stayed in compliance with the Northwest Athletic Conference.
The news release said that all three employees spent countless extra hours, including on nights and weekends, to ensure successful seasons for the college.
“While we as a college were able to keep the athletic department operational and competing, we are excited to have Levi Day joining Chukar Athletics to take the lead as our Athletic Director,” McFetridge said in the release. “Not only to provide the direct level of leadership needed to our coaches and student-athletes but to continue on building competitive programs and a culture [of] student-athlete success.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.