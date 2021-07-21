ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College officials approved a proposal to remove the limit on the number of classes high school students can take each term at the college. The action was taken by the Board of Directors during its July meeting on Tuesday.
Called the College Choice program, it allows high school junior and seniors with a 3.0 grade-point average take up to two classes at the college each term, at a discounted rate based on seats available.
In addition to removing the class limit, the rate being charged to Idaho students for those classes will be raised from $65 per credit to $75 credit. This will be done using Advanced Opportunity funds, which pay for the classes instead of the students, according to Abby Lee, college spokeswoman.
Students not meeting the required GPA for career/technical education courses will be offered a GPA petition to get into those classes.
Not having a limit on the number of classes would put TVCC programs in line with other dual credit programs within Oregon and Idaho, making the college more competitive and attractive to high schools for partnerships. Additionally, by removing limits on classes and allowing GPA petitions for CTE classes there may be more opportunities for credit recovery for high school students who failed classes because of problems during the pandemic, according to information in the board packet.
