During a regular meeting on March 15, Treasure Valley Board of Education members discussed its annual goals. The board voted 7-1 to approve the nine 2022-23 annual goals, along with an additional 10th goal. Pictured, clockwise from bottom left are Board Member Stephen Crow, TVCC President Dana Young, Board Chairman Dirk DeBoer, Vice-Chairman Mark Wettstein, and board members Roger Findley, Ken Hart and Betty Carter. Video of board member Cheryl Cruson, was projected on the wall, as she attended via Zoom.
ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education, approved its 2022-23 Annual Goals 7-1 on March 15. The dissenting vote came from TVCC Board Member Stephen Crow.
The reasoning for Crow’s vote was due to a proposed 10th goal being added. The 10th goal is titled “Maintain long-term fiscal stability,“ which asks board members to do the following:
• Attend the annual joint budget committee meeting;
• Review financial performance monthly as compared to budget;
• Attend staff provided study sessions on state and other revenues, long-range budget projections; and
• Attend Oregon Community College Association or other professional development opportunities focused on understanding budgets, financial statements, and audit reports.
When the goals were brought up for discussion, Crow said, “That’s a big goal you guys, we haven’t gotten through all the nine yet, do we need to add another 10?”
Hart said that the proposed goals were “aspirational.”
Crow said, “Maybe we should focus on the nine.”
He also said that the board has three items of Goal 10 in the first three goals, and asked why the board needs Goal number 10.
Hart responded that the goal is “important to the long-term financial stability of the institution.”
TVCC Board Member Cheryl Cruson, who was attending the meeting via Zoom, agreed with Hart saying that it “was the board’s two main jobs to ensure the fiscal stability of the college and to review policy.”
Board Member Roger Findley made a motion to accept the goals as amended and the new Goal Number 10, which was seconded by TVCC Vice-Chairman Mark Wettstein.
The Argus contacted Hart and Crow on Thursday morning to clarify their comments. Hart said in a phone interview that goal 10 was added earlier this year after he requested it when the board was having discussions regarding updating and amending the nine goals for the TVCC College Board.
Crow did not respond for comment by press deadline.
The TVCC Board of Education meets on the third Tuesday of every month in the Hanigan Board Room, in the Laura Moore Cunningham Science Center on the TVCC campus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.