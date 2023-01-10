TVCC Sign
Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — During its regular meeting in December, the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education adopted a sweeping overhaul of board policies during its second reading.

Discussion before the motion and subsequent passage on a roll-call vote included questions and comments by Ken Hart on behalf of himself and Roger Findley. Hart made sure he pressed about those issues Findley had brought up in the November meeting.



Tags

Load comments