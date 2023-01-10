ONTARIO — During its regular meeting in December, the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education adopted a sweeping overhaul of board policies during its second reading.
Discussion before the motion and subsequent passage on a roll-call vote included questions and comments by Ken Hart on behalf of himself and Roger Findley. Hart made sure he pressed about those issues Findley had brought up in the November meeting.
Hart attempted to amend a policy regarding the selection of the college president by removing the last sentence which cited “a professional in higher education shall be hired.” He wanted that stricken so the position could be open to people without higher education experience, having mentioned in November that someone with business background could be just as capable.
That motion died for lack of a second.
Another amendment suggested by Hart, which was on behalf of Findley, was regarding a board chairperson only being able to serve two consecutive terms. Vice Chairman Mark Wettstein, who was absent during the first reading, said he was personally in favor of this one. It was discussed how that was customary but not included in the policy overhaul. That motion passed 4-1 with Hart voting no. Board President Dirk Deboer did not vote, as the way the board is set up, his is only needed to break a tie.
When it comes to filling board vacancies, Hart discussed Findley’s concern over filling board vacancies in the case of mass vacancies. It was suggested that it be spelled out that county commissioners must then make the appointment. Director of Legal and Human Resources Anne Marie Kelso noted it already was the law.
The next meeting of the Treasure Valley Community College board is 6 p.m. Jan. 17.
