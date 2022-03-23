A student working on a project at Ontario High School’s Career and Technical Education welding program on March 2. According to an update on the welding program at TVCC, the hope is to increase high-school partners with dual credit offerings, as well as to expand Perkins’ Welding Equipment to partner with high schools.
ONTARIO — There were 150 students enrolled in the fall welding program in the 2021-22 school year at Treasure Valley Community College. The program offers 17 different courses and students can earn a a one-year welding certification degree with 52 credits, a two-year welding certification with 90 credits.
This update was delivered to the TVCC Board of Education during its meeting on March 15.
TVCC Faculty member Drew Pearson detailed the program, also talking about what it could look like in the future.
He told the board about a new way to teach welding students with a virtual reality welding simulator. Pearson said one simulator would cost $50,000 and two would cost $75,000.
He said his hope is that in the next five years, TVCC can increase high-school partners with dual credit offerings, as well as to expand Perkins’ Welding Equipment to partner with high schools.
Pearson also hopes to be able to get authorization from the board to purchase one or two of the virtual reality welding simulators and take part in the Lincoln LEEPS, an NC3 certification electric education portal.
This portal, Pearson said, would help with classroom instruction, skills practice, competitions and recruiting events.
For the college to take part in this portal, it must obtain an NC3 membership and register and use the Lincoln Electric Education resources & Purchasing Portal, equip the college’s welding department with a minimum of 80% of Lincoln Electric welding and cutting equipment.
Additionally, TVCC must incorporate the use of either a VRTEX Virtual Reality Welding Simulator or a REALWELD Welding Training System.
College welding instructors must also take certification training for each NC3/Lincoln certification implemented.
The Board did not make any decision regarding this program, as it was a presentation, not an action item.
