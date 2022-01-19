ONTARIO — In updates during its meeting on Tuesday night, the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Directors heard updates on how the college was handling COVID-19 in residence halls, what Oregon OSHA was doing regarding vaccine mandates and that there would be no retrenchment process this year.
The board met in the Lara Moore Cunningham Science Center, in the Hanigan Board Room at the college.
TVCC Director of Legal and Human Resources Anne Marie Kelso delivered a COVID-19 update. She reported that the Malheur County Health Department said that the county was at its “peak of COVID-19 cases,” due to the omicron variant.
Kelso said that between December 2021 and the first part of January, more than 40 positive cases of COVID were identified on the TVCC campus in the residence halls.
She said that the health department supplied 40 test kits to the campus, due to the long wait at COVID-19 testing sites in the Ontario area.
Kelso said the students who didn’t test positive were housed in a hotel until the quarantine and isolation period of the positive students was over. She also noted that those students have now come back to the campus.
Board member Roger Findley asked Kelso how the recent decision of the U.S. Supreme Court regarding COVID vaccine mandates affected the college and what the state of Oregon was doing in response to the ruling.
Kelso said that the Supreme Court found that federal OSHA “overreached,” regarding public health and that it was unlikely that the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals is going to reverse the Supreme Court’s decision.
Kelso also said that Oregon OHSA released a statement last week saying that it will not be imposing a vaccine mandate.
TVCC President Dana Young told the board that for the 2022-23 academic year that their would be no retrenchment.
Retrenchment is when a company or organization takes the action of dismissing an employee from a job due to the reduction of costs or economic difficulty.
The next regular scheduled meeting for the TVCC Board of Directors is on Feb. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.