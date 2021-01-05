Treasure Valley Community College blending in-person and online education

ONTARIO
Winter quarter has started at Treasure Valley Community College, and like last fall, the session is a mix of in-person and online classes.
College spokeswoman Abby Lee said Monday that all protections against the spread of COVID-19 are being practiced, including social distancing, which may require more than one section to accommodate all students needing a particular class.
“Instead of one section with 26 students, there may be two sections with 13 students,” she said.
Online classes are still available to students who may feel uncomfortable about in the classroom in-person or to students who are parents and have children at home doing their own school studies online.
Additionally, some athletes declined to come to campus last fall when it was announced there would not be any competition because of the virus, Lee said, adding that still be could be the case.
Students moving back into the dorm following the Christmas break all tested negative for the virus, she said.
“We are excited for the students that they are safe, but will be testing again,” she said.
A free testing clinic will be set up on Wednesday for all students and employees. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the TVCC baseball field, offered by Valley Family Health.
Lee said the hope is that the college can “add 87 negative tests to the testing rate, which does a lot to bring those positivity rates down” for the county as a whole.
In the meantime, The Northwest Athletic Conference has announced that all sports, with the exception of cross-country, scheduled to begin winter term will be allowed to resume competition on March 1. However, Lee noted, that was dependent on students being in an area that is “green” in the state.
The final decision whether to compete will depending on status of local infection rates and whether college officials are comfortable in having their athletes travel to other locations, or if other colleges are comfortable of the having their athletes come to Malheur County.
“Virus rates are the first hurdle,” she said. “We’re still trying to play balance.”
Because social distancing can easily be maintained, Lee explained, cross-country will start Feb. 13 and and all competition will end by June 15.
However, “there will be no championships,” Lee said.
In a statement announcing the change, NWAC Executive Director Marco Azurdia, said “The Executive Board believes this decision is beneficial to our student-athletes by keeping them engaged, academically and physically. There is no perfect answer to this difficult and challenging situation we face. But as a conference we wish to support the total development for our student-athletes.”
