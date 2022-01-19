ONTARIO — The long-awaited announcement of who is behind a $1 million donation tied to the naming of the Career & Technical Education Center came Tuesday evening. Treasure Valley Community College and TVCC Foundation announced that Gerald and Sharon Findley, formerly of Ontario, are the donors.
The information was detailed in a news release from TVCC spokeswoman Abby Lee on Tuesday night, which stated that in recognition of the donation and donor’s intent, the CTE center would be named in honor of Gerald Findley’s grandmother, Florence Findley, who was a teacher at the Lincoln Heights Elementary School in Ontario.
TVCC Foundation Director Cathy Yasuda stated in the release that the contribution will be used to provide ongoing support for the college’s new CTE center in the way of scholarships for CTE/STEM programs and students with physical disabilities. Additionally, it will provide funding for future program development and equipment needs in the CTE area.
Yasuda announced to the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Directors in November of 2021 that she was approached by a donor willing to contribute $1 million to TVCC in exchange for a naming opportunity for the CTE Center. She told the college board then that the foundation was recommending approving the naming of building for the donor.
She also said it was “the single largest gift the TVCC Foundation has received from an individual donor.”
“This gift is such a profound and powerful statement about the value of higher education and CTE programs,” said TVCC President Dr. Dana M. Young in the release. “The transformational educational opportunities created by this gift will have a visible and sustained impact for generations of students to come. Most of all, this generosity will enable future students who otherwise would not be able to attend college to access that opportunity.”
A naming ceremony and community celebration are being planned for late April and more information will be released soon.
Gerald Findley was born in Nyssa. He attended school at Lincoln Heights in Vale and graduated from Ontario High School, where he was the valedictorian for the class of 1958.
While in high school, Findley lived full time with his grandparents, Iven and Florence Findley, on their Lincoln Heights farm and suffered the loss of his left hand in a farming accident in 1956.
He went on to attend and graduate from Oregon State University and then achieved a long and successful career with IBM for 30 years and Storage Technology Corporation for five years in the areas of executive engineering management of product development organizations, systems architecture and design, and other related work.
Findley retired in July of 2000.
His wife, Sharon, attended Vale High School and they have been married for 61 years.
They have four children, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and now live in Goodyear, Arizona, and Atascadero, California.
Yasuda said Findley, who was raised in Malheur County, wanted to “pay it forward” and help the local area.
“With his own physical disability, he also wanted to support others who experience physical challenges of their own. His grandmother played a monumental role in his life and his generous gift to TVCC and the naming of the new CTE Center is to honor her legacy,” Yasuda added.
