Payette Boys & Girls Club Director Racheal Lopez and several members of her team participate in a Darkness to Light community training at Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery in Ontario on Wednesday, as conducted by Cindy Lucht, outreach coordinator. This is an ongoing series offered by the nursery.
ONTARIO — According to Paula Sellars with the non-profit Darkness to Light organization, one out of every 10 children are sexually abused by their 18th birthday. While she says this statistic is down from previous decades, she urges greater action by the community at-large.
Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery held a free community training on Wednesday, in partnership with Darkness to Light. It saw attendance by several community organizations, including Payette Boys & Girls Club Director Racheal Lopez and several members of her team.
According to Outreach Coordinator Cindy Lucht, the training is intended to help adults protect children and help them live happy, productive lives. As part of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Lucht says she hopes the public continues to learn how to recognize signs of abuse.
“That’s why this training is so important; This is sponsored by the Ford Family Foundation,” said Lucht during the training Wednesday. “We also talk about neglect.”
The nursery has been administering trainings like this since 2013, according to Lucht, and has seen several hundred participants.
“We offer Darkness to Light trainings throughout the year here at Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery and throughout the community,” wrote Lucht in an email to the Argus on Thursday. “We facilitate trainings at businesses, churches and other organizations.
In the training, participants are shown a video featuring Sellars. It shares the stories of several survivors of sexual abuse. These various survivors reflected another statistic cited by Sellars. Approximately 90% of victims knew their abusers before being attacked.
“Protecting our children is so vital that we hope to continue to train as any people as we can,” she added.
To learn more about the training series, visit tvcrn.org or call (541) 823-2526. Darkness to Light’s website is at d2l.org.
