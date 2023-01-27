ONTARIO — As tourism picks up post-pandemic, Travel Oregon is awarding $1.4 million in grants to entities across the state in an effort to increase tourism in a variety of different ways, with the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce being one of the recipients.

The Chamber was awarded $17,000 “for professional development of Malheur County tourism stakeholders to attend the Oregon Governor's Conference on Tourism and to convene county-wide tourism planning workshops to develop a shared understanding and vision for tourism in the region.” This statement is according to a news release received from Travel Oregon on Jan. 25.



