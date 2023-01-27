ONTARIO — As tourism picks up post-pandemic, Travel Oregon is awarding $1.4 million in grants to entities across the state in an effort to increase tourism in a variety of different ways, with the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce being one of the recipients.
The Chamber was awarded $17,000 “for professional development of Malheur County tourism stakeholders to attend the Oregon Governor's Conference on Tourism and to convene county-wide tourism planning workshops to develop a shared understanding and vision for tourism in the region.” This statement is according to a news release received from Travel Oregon on Jan. 25.
In a phone interview with Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Breidenbach on Jan. 26, he described the scope of the initiative and what the next steps are.
“We’re going to start working on it in mid-February,” said Breidenbach.
He said that he will know more about what comes next after a meeting next week in which the plans for the workshops are discussed.
Breidenbach said that the idea for the Chamber is to “reengage with community partners coming off the pandemic.” He also noted that this is not simply for Ontario, his plan is to integrate the communities of Nyssa, Vale and Adrian into the tourism mix, saying this will primarily involve “this end of Malheur County.”
Breidenbach said that this grant money will be for the funding of “workshops and training” and to bring in partners as well as “re-stimulate the tourism industry” and “market what we do have.”
He described how Malheur County has attractions and recreational trails that are “underutilized” and that this series of workshops will be a way to “bring partners back to the table.”
Highlighting the agri-tourism options that exist in Malheur County, Breidenbach said that programs like Four Rivers Farm Trail, among others, are available to draw people into the area for a visit. He said this will be an opportunity to “come together and tell the story.”
“I put in for [the grant] a couple of months ago,” said Breidenbach, “We were pleased to be one of the many to receive funds.”
He further explained how this is a “capacity building grant” used to help promote Malheur County. This type of grant is commonly used for the expansion of an existing organization’s resources to make it more effective.
“It’s nice to get some outside dollars,” stated Breidenbach, “I was pretty happy we were chosen to receive a grant.”
He said that any community partners who want to get involved and be a part of developing the tourism revival project should get in touch with him by calling the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce at (541) 889-8012 and expressing their interest.
