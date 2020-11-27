ONTARIO
Past the summer travel season, area rest stops along Interstate 84 remain busy despite travel information centers, also known as Welcome Centers, being closed or having limited operation.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Welcome Center at the rest area at Ontario has remained closed, as were most centers. However, volunteers were back at the Snake River View Rest Area on the Idaho side for a good part of the travel season, going a few extra days into the fall to make up for a late opening, July 1.
Both travel information centers open just before Memorial Day.
The Snake River View Rest Area was closed because of issues with the septic system, and it is now serviced with portable toilets until a more permanent solution is realized.
Despite any inconvenience, that rest area has been busy and continues to be busy as the parking lot is filled with cars and trucks, according to Kit Kamo executive director of the Snake River Economic Development Alliance. SREDA oversees operation of their tourist information center during the tourist season, which is staffed by volunteers.
During this past season, Kamo said an estimated 33,000 people stopped in a the rest area.
Plexiglass was installed for the greeter allowing separation between volunteers staffing the center and visitors seeking information.
“The volunteers did not have any problems,” Kamo said. “We were happy to have something open.”
Kamo said she was not aware of any group planning to provide free coffee or other refreshments over the holiday weekend, but noted that inside the center there is an area set up for that.
