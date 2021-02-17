FAREWELL BEND
A new travel center is coming together at Farewell Bend as two of several planned businesses are now open. The development is called TA Travel Center.
Property owner and developer Karam Singh confirmed that a Mexican Restaurant and a convenience store, which sells gasoline and diesel, are now operating at the site across U.S. Highway 30 from the Port of Entry weigh station, just off Interstate 84.
“Naughty Chile Taqueria,” is a licensed “authentic Mexican food outlet design for convenience and other nontraditional retailers, described in a news release as a kiosk quick service restaurant. Also to come, Singh said, is Champs Chicken, a fried chicken outlet, which will open in a couple of weeks.
A truck service center is planned, as is a motel, Singh said.
The travel center replaces one that operated at the same and site and then was vacant for several years. Joseph Allee, based in Atlanta, began the development of the new facility at Farewell Bend and sold the project to Singh.
