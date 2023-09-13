Trash rates going up for Ontario residents

The Ontario City Council OK'd a rate hike in trash services during its meeting on Tuesday. The average citizen uses a 95-gallon container and the per month increase is expected to be $1.77, according to Mark Fulwiler, district manager for Ontario Sanitary.

ONTARIO — Ontario citizens in commercial and residential areas will see an increase in their rate for trash services effective Oct. 1. The decision reached by the Ontario City Council during its meeting on Tuesday was passed unanimously by the four who were in attendance.

Mark Fulwiler, district manager for Ontario Sanitary, said the company was asking for a rate increase of 8%. He later said that math equals $1.77 extra per month for those using the 95-gallon containers, which is the most frequent size used by Ontario citizens.



