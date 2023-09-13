Trash rates going up for Ontario residents

The Ontario City Council OK'd a rate hike in trash services during its meeting on Tuesday. The average citizen uses a 95-gallon container and the per month increase is expected to be $1.77, according to Mark Fulwiler, district manager for Ontario Sanitary.
ONTARIO — Ontario citizens in commercial and residential areas will see an increase in their rate for trash services effective Oct. 1. The decision reached by the Ontario City Council during its meeting on Tuesday was passed unanimously by the four who were in attendance.
Mark Fulwiler, district manager for Ontario Sanitary, said the company was asking for a rate increase of 8%. He later said that math equals $1.77 extra per month for those using the 95-gallon containers, which is the most frequent size used by Ontario citizens.
The company has not asked for an increase in more than three years, including when it changed ownership to Waste Connections of Oregon Fulwiler said. However, per the franchise agreement with the city, the company is able to ask for an increase each year based on the Consumer Price Index.
“It equates to 15% if you go back, but we feel 8% is fair. We’ve done a lot of improvements since the acquisition, including over $1 million in trucks and equipment to provide the city a safer, more efficient way to pick up trash.”
Council President John Kirby said as far as citizens being able to get dumpsters for various needs, including construction debris, yard waste, moving excess and landscaping, it was “a pretty sore subject” for him.
He personally needed one this year as he was moving residences within the city.
“I was told your equipment was inadequate and wouldn’t meet the law in transporting dumpsters. This was not resolved as of two weeks ago, when I requested it,” Kirby said.
However, the document requesting the rate increase states “you must provide services to us and if not, it’s at your expense to provide an alternative,” he said.
Fulwiler said he wasn’t sure the specific numbers, but noted the company had invested in more drop boxes that were due in soon.
Cummings said a lack of availability had been an issue in the past that he’d been in talks with officials at Ontario Sanitary about.
“We’ve understood, talked and hopeful it’s better real soon because there are still complaints that they can’t get a drop box in a timely manner,” he said.
During discussion among the council, Councilor Penny Bakefelt commented that she has been pleased with her trash service, and expressed gratitude to the company for bringing a dumpster to the National Night Out event and for providing them for the monthly city wide cleanup events.
Ontario Sanitary Service notified the council of its request for an increase in a letter dated Aug. 22.
It’s worth noting that until 2000, rate changes used to include a 60 day written notice of change. An amendment gave exception to that, stating “Unless the City Council in the resolution granting a discretionary rate change, specifies a different effective date.”
