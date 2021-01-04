LA GRANDE
Members of the North East Area Commissions on Transportation and the South East Area Commissions on Transportation will be holding a virtual meeting on Thursday. The online meeting is open to the public via teleconference and time has been set aside for comments.
The meeting is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time, with public comments being taken at any time during the meeting.
Agenda Items include updates regarding the Oregon Transportation Commission, ODOT status, transit and the ACT Area Strategy Pilot Project. Project highlights regarding the Pendleton 8th Street Bridge, Sumpter ATV access, and the Enhance Funding Program will also be provided.
An Area Commission on Transportation is an advisory body chartered by the Oregon Transportation Commission to help address all aspects of transportation. The North East Area Commission on Transportation is comprised of community leaders and other stakeholders from Morrow, Umatilla, Wallowa, Union and Baker Counties, as well as the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. The South East Area Commission on Transportation is comprised of community leaders and other stakeholders from Malheur, Grant and Harney counties, as well as the Burns-Paiute Tribe.
