Transitioning adult students into living independently

ONTARIO — “What do you need to do?”
“What’s your other job?”
These are some of the verbal cues that program leaders give students in an independent learning program at Ontario High School known as the Transitions Program. The program teaches life skills to students who are ages 18 to 21. They must have had special education services in high school and must have completed high school with either a modified diploma or certificate of completion, according to Trina Sherman-Martinez, coordinator of student services for the program. She started the program in the 2019-20 school year after seeing a pressing need.
“We had little bits and pieces, but we had our 21 year olds still hanging out with 14 year olds and they didn’t have any center or any place they could really get their cooking skills,” she said. “It’s really hard to teach cooking when all you have is a toaster oven in a classroom and you can’t teach laundry without laundry facilities. It became a big need.”
In fact the need was so great and the reaction has been so positive, that Sherman-Martinez said they have opened it up to students in schools where there isn’t such a program, so long as there is room in Ontario. This year, there are two students from Nyssa and Adrian in the program this year, who were able to attend Ontario’s program thanks to an inter-district transfer.
How it works
The program, which has about 10 students this year, has two components which are split up into two parts of the day. The first half of the day is spent learning independent living skills and how to access the community. The second half is spent at various business locations throughout the valley where students are learning job skills.
Whether a student wants to get a drivers license or go on to college or whatever skill they feel comfortable with, the Transitions team helps get them pointed in that direction.
“But our thing is, we don’t do it for them, we encourage them to do it independently, because they are adults,” she said.
There was one student who wanted to go to college who became upset with her saying ‘You haven’t done this for me,’ she said.
“Well, it’s not my job. If you want to be in college, we want you to be invested,” Sherman-Martinez said. “The whole program is geared around teaching them to be independent.”
And while the students are still getting academic support, the lessons that are happening daily revolved around real-life experiences, she explained. This includes such things as reading and following directions on recipes.
“It’s still reading and math, but it’s more around price tags, price comparisons in the community and learning to balance a budget,” Sherman-Martinez said.
‘Our own area’
Each morning, students learn transition skills that will help them access the community. Sherman-Martinez says this includes such things as home care, finances or “anything they need to be successful adults independently — as independently as they can be.
“Safety is another big thing we work on, a lot of times that is an issue whether it’s safety around other people or safety accessing buildings.
Connor Benear, program specialist who does the learning designs, further explained that in the morning program the students make breakfast, and then they all have various job duties around the building. The building which houses Transitions is directly across from the high school in a space previously utilized fir the alternative school program.
“It’s nice having our own area to be able to work on skills and developing them,” he said.
They keep a pretty set schedule for the students, cooking breakfast every morning — or sometimes having cereal. Noteworthy is that the students are learning how to build their own menu and they go out and do related grocery shopping every Monday.
“It’s a whole process, just like at home,” according to Sherman-Martinez.
She added that all the students have food-handlers permits, which also helps with gaining employment.
In the building, the main area where students prepare breakfast has two kitchens, one which is adaptive. There also is a laundry facility in which students wash towels, sheets and yoga blankets.
Sherman-Martinez said anytime there is a community event the students attend that. While that slowed down since the COVID-19 pandemic, they still go twice a week to the Ontario Community Library and Four Rivers Cultural Center, taking part in yoga classes at the center.
They work every afternoon
The afternoon program is an internship program in which the students are joined by juniors and seniors from the high school who also are receiving special education services and likely to end up in Transitions.
They go out into the community to learn real-world job skills by volunteering at local businesses. They do this Monday through Friday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in groups of three or four — each with their own aid. The students then perform an assortment of tasks. The student internships are on a volunteer basis Sherman-Martinez explained, and they work with entities which have partnered with the Ontario School District.
Some of these include the Cultural Center, Grocery Outlet, the district’s bus barn and Christian Life Fellowship.
Tasks vary from putting away carts, facing or moving around merchandise, removing empty boxes from shelves, sweeping, vacuuming, mopping, dusting and, even, cleaning school busses inside and out.
Sometimes, as students learn jobs around the facility it ends up building into actual jobs, Sherman-Martinez said.
She said there was one student who started at Papa Murphy’s and started to learn the jobs, then went on to learning jobs at a theater, where he now works after having graduated.
Benear said it is difficult to find different places for the students to volunteer and is hoping to create awareness of a mutually beneficial relationship. One in which the students come in the afternoon to “do some cleaning or whatever they need.”
“We’re always looking for business partners who would like volunteers,” Sherman-Martinez said. “It is a great way to grow an employee who is very dedicated to your business.”
What Savannah says
Savannah Nicewaner, 18, is one of the more talkative students in the group. She said if she still likes it next year, she can do more, noting that she does like it right now.
“I loved it for last year, I loved it so much,” she said of the job internship opportunities she got to take advantage of while still a senior at Ontario High School.
Over the summer, she has done babysitting and she got to help out with the dinosaurs exhibit at the Cultural Center. There she talked to visitors about the exhibit and helped youth in the coloring center.
On the morning of Sept. 7, Nicewaner was joining her peers in eating French toast, which they had made that morning. The following day’s menu item was eggs Benedict, from scratch.
“I told them about it and they never tried it before,” she said.
Later that afternoon, Nicewaner was helping put away grocery carts at Grocery Outlet, while three others were inside helping straighten out merchandise on store shelves.
Nicewaner would take empty carts back to the storage area outside, offer customers to take their carts back for them when they were through with it, and even offered carts to customers. Such was the case when Arlene Sutton, of Nyssa, was heading into the store at the same time Nicewaner was wheeling one back.
“Would you like a cart,” Nicewaner asked.
Sutton accepted saying, “Thank you.” She then told the Argus, “She’s such a sweet girl.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.