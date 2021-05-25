Transitional shelter to remain open

ONTARIO
The transitional homeless shelter at 123 N.W. Third Ave. in Ontario, intended to provide shelter during winter months, which was most recently given an extension until the end of May, will remain in operation due to a bill making its way through the Oregon Legislature.
The shelter project is a collaborative effort between local nonprofit housing assistance agency Community in Action and Origins Faith Community’s outreach team.
Barb Higinbotham, executive director of Community in Action, explained more in an email received on Tuesday morning.
“I want to point out that the Conditional Use Permit allows the project to exist as long as it follows the conditions spelled out in the permit. It’s important to note that with the permit the Shelter Committee does not have to go back to the City Council to ask permission to continue the work at the shelter. It does not require that the shelter continue during the summer months,” she wrote.
Higinbotham said that Heather Echeveste of Origins Faith Community and Priscilla Garcia of Community in Action are set to meet this week to discuss “if/how the shelter may run through the summer.” She said that the discussion “will have to do with funding availability” in addition to staff availability and “other considerations.”
Higinbotham said that more information should be available later in the week after staff have had a chance “to review the new budgets past June 2021.”
She said that the shelter committee meets this week with plans to discuss options further.
Higinbotham said in closing that “there are a lot of considerations to be made and this is a work in progress.”
House Bill 2006
Oregon Legislative House Bill 2006, whose chief sponsor is House Speaker Tina Kotek, was passed by the Oregon House in April and the Oregon Senate in May and carried with it an emergency declaration.
The bill is intended to expand the availability of shelter for people who are without permanent housing all while conforming to applicable building codes and providing sleeping quarters and restrooms.
The newspaper reached out to Ontario City Manager Adam Brown for comment about how the bill specifically will affect the shelter project.
“The passage of HB 2006 removed the right for the city to deny an application. Community in Action submitted an application after the Governor signed HB2006 and staff was required to not reject it. Consequently, the shelter will stay open under the current operations between Community in Action and Origins Faith Community and the other partners,” wrote Brown in an email received on Tuesday morning.
