Transitional homeless shelter moves forward, with officials working to get people moved in by Monday

Bags hang off the doors of the tiny homes which comprise Ontario's transitional homeless shelter at 123 N.W. Third Ave. Community in Action was aiming to get people moved in by Monday.

 Griffin Hewitt | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO

The City of Ontario, in partnership with local nonprofit housing assistance agency, Community in Action have been gearing up to open the area’s transitional homeless shelter, the new location of which is at 123 N.W. Third Ave.

Community in Action’s Executive Director Barb Higinbotham in an email on Monday afternoon provided an update.

“Priscilla is working with Origins Faith Community to get folks started moving in this afternoon,” wrote Higinbotham.

While there was little activity on Monday morning, she said that she anticipates that the afternoon will be “a different version from this morning!!”

After moving the housing units to the new location, the most recent development at the site included getting the individual housing units hooked up to electricity.

As recent as Dec. 24, it was noted that there was some concrete that needed to be moved and gravel spread over the ground to prevent it from becoming muddy.

Last week, the plan to begin to move 15 families into the transitional homeless shelter starting Monday was still tentative, and there is still more work that needs done at the site.

“We still have ramps to install and will work around that with the City or volunteers,” wrote Higinbotham.

