ONTARIO — Staying in shape is just part of the job for Ontario Fire Department personnel and, as Fire Chief Terry Leighton explained to the Argus, fitness is important.
The chief said two firefighters at OFD, Jonathan Rico and Brett Leavitt, helped to build a fitness room in the apartments behind the station.
According to Leighton, Rico can be seen on his days off at the station flipping over a tractor tire.
“He’s a super guy. He makes sure he’s in shape for firefighting,” said Leighton.
He said that for one of the department’s fitness drills, there were ten stations set up with challenges that are similar to what firefighters might face when responding to a fire. Leighton said they start with some cardio exercises to “get the heart rate up” before engaging with any of the stations. Some of these stations included raising hoses, carrying tools, carrying a dummy and hooking up to a fire hydrant.
The Argus also reached out to Leavitt and Rico for their thoughts on the fitness training and what else the department is training for.
“We have a small fitness center that we share with the police,” said Leavitt.
He went on to explain that due to social distancing mandates, there are limited interactions and that only a few people are allowed in the gym at any one time. Leavitt said that he and others have alternative work-out routines if the gym is full. This includes lifting fire hoses.
Leavitt said that the department has also been training for the Portland Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. This Portland-based fundraising campaign is something that requires participating firefighters to climb 40 floors, in full gear, SBA mask included, and record their time.
Leavitt said that in order to find a building with the necessary amount of floors, local firefighters typically have to take a detour to Boise. He said that interest was building in participating in the event before the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 hit.
“It’s something we were working toward … To be continued, how about that?” Leavitt laughed.
Rico, when asked how long he’s been training with the tractor tire, he responded it’s been something he’s done for a year and half following a donation from the local Les Schwab Tire Center.
“Rick Reyna, who’s now an ordinance officer, used to work there and got it for us,” said Rico.
