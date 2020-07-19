ONTARIO — The first meeting of the newly formed Ontario Parks Committee convened on Thursday at Ontario City Hall.
After a round of introductions, members of the committee selected their positions, including chairperson, vice chairperson and secretary. David Goldthorpe was selected as the chairman, Lynn Johnson as vice chairman and Sammy Castonguay as secretary.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown gave an overview of recent parks projects including the completion of the TVC Trail. He commented how the project has a “practical use for our citizens.” He also noted that two-thirds of this project was funded by a state grant program.
Tater Tot Trail
The proposed Tater Tot Trail is a trail along the Snake River with an approximate length of 3.2 miles, stretching from the interchange near Walmart to the Interstate-84 interchange near Love’s Travel Stop. Portions of the proposed trail are owned by the Kraft-Heinz Company and Walmart. Brown said that Kraft Heinz would be willing to do a “land swap” in exchange for the name of the trail be officially named Tater Tot Trail.
This project was one that, according to Brown, received huge support from Mayor Riley Hill and the City Council.
In regard to negotiations with Walmart, Brown had previously stated how the corporation made the request to go through the condemnation process in order to formally acquire the land that is being requested. Brown said in the Parks Committee meeting that “it’s a friendly condemnation, not a hostile one.”
“We think of this as a game-changer project for the community,” stated Brown.
Brown said that he estimates the trail to cost “around $5 million to build.”
Water Trail
The proposed Water Trail on the Malheur River, with places to enter and exit the river, is in the process of becoming a reality. Brown said that project has been a goal of the City Council and is a “thing for people to do.”
Brown indicated that one of the trailheads is located on land owned by Idaho Power which is currently where a substation is located. He approached Idaho Power about using this property for the trail and said that he received a letter of approval from them.
Palmer Garden
According to Michael Miller, who has been working on the Palmer Healing Garden project since it was in the planning stages two years ago, said that work began this past February.
Miller continued by informing the committee that the Palmer Home will become a museum and event center when the entire project is completed.
