Traffic stop leads to arrests for commercial drug offenses

This photo shows items seized following a traffic stop by Oregon State Troopers early Thanksgiving morning. Included was more than two pounds of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and ketamine, guns and more than $150,000 in cash.

 Oregon State Police

MALHEUR COUNTY — Two California men ended up in the Malheur County Jail on Thanksgiving for various drug charges related to the seizure of more than two pounds of drugs, $150,000 in cash and other items. According to a news release on Tuesday afternoon from Oregon State Police, the charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and cocaine — commercial drug offenses.

Police say that the traffic stop happened just after midnight Nov. 24 on U.S. Highway 95, near milepost 1. That's where an OSP Trooper from the Ontario Area Command stopped an SUV for dangerous and erratic driving. According to the release, the Trooper observed signs of impairment in the driver and "other criminal activity."



