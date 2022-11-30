Traffic stop leads to arrests for commercial drug offenses

This photo shows items seized following a traffic stop by Oregon State Troopers early Thanksgiving morning. Included was more than two pounds of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and ketamine, guns and more than $150,000 in cash.
MALHEUR COUNTY — Two California men ended up in the Malheur County Jail on Thanksgiving for various drug charges related to the seizure of more than two pounds of drugs, $150,000 in cash and other items. According to a news release on Tuesday afternoon from Oregon State Police, the charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and cocaine — commercial drug offenses.
Police say that the traffic stop happened just after midnight Nov. 24 on U.S. Highway 95, near milepost 1. That's where an OSP Trooper from the Ontario Area Command stopped an SUV for dangerous and erratic driving. According to the release, the Trooper observed signs of impairment in the driver and "other criminal activity."
The driver, Scott Anderson, 49, of Costa Mesa, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after failing consensual field sobriety tests, the release states.
Following that, the vehicle was searched by law enforcement, who found "a loaded firearm and approximately 1 kilogram of cocaine," according to the release. One kilogram is about 2.2 pounds.
Police also arrested the passenger, Jacob Flora, 46, of Huntington Beach.
OSP then seized the vehicle and applied for a search warrant. According to the release, that was granted by a Malheur County Circuit Court Judge.
The second search turned up other controlled substances, two additional firearms, a firearms silencer, and $151,910 in cash. Among the controlled substances was about 23.8 grams of what is believed to be meth and 18 grams of suspected ketamine.
According to Malheur County Jail records, Anderson's bond was set at $500,000 following his arraignment. However, the jail has him listed with the spelling of "Andersen." The newspaper was unable to find online records through Oregon Judicial Department and the Malheur County District Attorney's office was closed at the time of this article's posting.
Flora's bond was set at $25,000 and he was able to bail out by posting 10% of that on Nov. 26, following his preliminary arraignment on Nov. 25 by Judge Lung Hung. Flora is expected to hire his own attorney and is set to be arraigned on indictment on Dec. 6.
According to the news release OSP was assisted by several agencies during the investigation. This included detectives from the OSP-Criminal Investigations Division-Drug Enforcement Section (Domestic Highway Enforcement Initiative) and special agents with the Homeland Security Investigations – Medford Office.
