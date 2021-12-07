A stretch of Lytle Boulevard, just outside of Vale near Keeney Pass, an Oregon Trail historical marker site, is pictured in this photo from 2018. The Bureau of Land Management has come up with a traffic safety proposal for an 8.5-mile stretch of that road, which includes fencing and four cattle guards installed at intervals along the fencelines.
VALE — The Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District is accepting public comments for the Lytle Boulevard Public Safety Fence and Cattle Guards Environmental Assessment through Dec. 23, according to a news release on Monday from the agency.
This analysis was developed in response to repeated collisions between livestock and vehicles plus high numbers of reported near-misses along Lytle Boulevard in and around Vale city limits. The EA and proposed Finding of No Significant Impacts will be available Dec. 8 online at https://go.usa.gov/xMWCA.
New fencing along 8.5 miles of Lytle Boulevard will control livestock movement from adjacent public lands. Four cattle guards will be installed to maintain access along existing travel routes.
“The cattle guards will be installed at intervals along the proposed fence lines, which will run parallel to Lytle Boulevard,” clarified Larisa Bogardus, spokeswoman with the Vale BLM in an email Monday afternoon.
Prior to development of alternatives, Vale BLM utilized internal and external scoping methods to identify potential impacts to resources and public safety.
The project area spans lands with indigenous ancestral ties and the Oregon National Historic Trail.
The BLM has reached out to relevant tribes for additional consultation
Comments can be emailed to BLM_OR_VL_LYTLE_BLVD@blm.gov, faxed to (541) 473-6213, or mailed to Bureau of Land Management, Vale District Office, 100 Oregon St., Vale, OR 97918; Attn: Dustin Fowler. To be considered, comments must be submitted no later than Dec. 17, 2021.
