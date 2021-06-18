ONTARIO – State Rep. Mark Owens. R-Crane, failed in an attempt to get immediate action on the House Floor on his bill to ban the issuance of vaccines passports in Oregon, as proof of obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine.
His House Bill 3407 has 12 chief co-sponsors from both the Senate and House, including Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and was requested by the Eastern Oregon Counties Association.
On Monday, Owens moved to have the bill pulled from the House Speaker’s Desk since it had not been assigned to a committee, after introduction and first reading, for direct action by the House. However his motion was defeated along a party-line vote, with only one Democrat signed in support of the bill, but not to move to the floor for immediate action, Owens said in an email.
“Requiring proof of vaccinations via a vaccine passport program is wrong and it opens the door to myriad problems,” said Owens in introducing his bill. “It’s violation of our privacy and our freedoms, it’s discriminatory, and it shows the governor doesn’t believe Oregonians can be trusted.”
The bill would prohibit the requirement to show or report vaccine status against the virus to obtain credit, insurance, education, facilities, medical facilities, housing or other accommodations, travel, make entry into this state, employment or buy goods or services, Owens said.
The bill would prohibit the requirement of wearing a face mask if that would indicate vaccine status.
There is no word if the bill will be sent to committee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.