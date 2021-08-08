ONTARIO — On, Aug. 5, the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Directors met for a campus tour, along with President Dana Young, and other members of the college staff. They toured the entire campus, as well as the hangar at the Ontario Municipal Airport that is used for the aviation program that TVCC offers.
The college has been undergoing renovations throughout the campus, in addition to some of the new buildings they’ve built in the past few years. The Residence Hall had some of it’s carpet replaced. Additionally, the John J. Easly Gymnasium’s gym floor was renovated after replacing the light system, and complying with the Northwest Athletic Conference scoreboard and shot clock requirements.
The campus tour was able to show the board members the change and progression within the college, as well as giving the members and staff the opportunity to look at the buildings they plan to renovate in the future. Additionally, newly elected board members were able to learn more about the different programs offered through TVCC, and the facilities they use.
