ONTARIO — The 2020-21 budget for the City of Ontario, which was first reviewed by the Budget Committee in mid-March, was unveiled for a vote to adopt at the April 21 meeting of the Ontario City Council.
The City’s budget is broken down into various funds each with subheadings to further explain the amounts of each expenditure.
The Argus took a look at the top expenditures and reached out to the City of Ontario’s Finance Director Kari Ott, in an email on April 24, to get more information about those expenditures.
Following is a listing of the top five biggest expenditures for the City of Ontario:
1. Police - $3,895,277. This item is listed under the budget’s General Fund.
This line item will be used for “police department payroll, uniforms, one police car, fuel for cars and other operating expenses related to the police department,” according to Ott.
2. Sewer Fund contingencies - $2,860,608.
This fund is where money is “set aside for unexpected expenses and future expenditures in the sewer fund (such as NPDES requirements),” Ott said. The City of Ontario’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit allows the city to discharge wastewater into the river for six months of the year, and the city is currently in the first phase of a 15-year permitting process with an overall goal to reduce post-treatment arsenic levels.
3. Street Maintenance - $2,609,042. This item is listed under Street Fund.
Ott said this fund pays for the city’s public works contractor, Jacobs, for such things as “street operations & maintenance, insurance, road supplies.”
4. Capital Projects Fund contingencies - $2,539,930.
This fund is “set aside for future capital projects and unexpected capital costs. They are separated in different departments within the detailed budget.”
5. Water Treatment Operations - $2,181,336.
Ott describes this line item as “Operations at the water treatment plant and other maintenance and operating costs relating to providing water to customers (Jacobs contract, insurance, billing costs etc.).”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.