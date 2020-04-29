VALE — Jess Tolman — who became Vale Fire chief when the position was split from the Vale Ambulance Service director position in 2015 — is now the director of both, following action by the Vale City Council at its meeting on Tuesday.
The appointment was made during the council’s regular second meeting of the month, as a result of Fire Chief Todd Hesse’s resignation to take a position on the Oregon coast.
There is not a big change, as Tolman had served as assistant fire chief for several before becoming the part-time fire chief, initially interim fire chief.
He now takes the reins as full-time fire chief and ambulance service director with a starting salary of $42,000. Additionally, the city is also paying his continuing education to get his paramedic license, along with Samatha Chamberlain, who has been appointed ambulance supervisor.
Tolman begins his new position June 1, the day after Hesse’s resignation becomes effective.
With combining the positions, City Manager Russell Kirkpatrick estimates the city will be saving more than $53,000, including a savings in salaries, PERS and other expenses.
On the next agenda item, the Vale Council agreed with the city manager’s proposal not to raise utility rates in July with the consensus to revisit new rates in the fall for a January increase.
