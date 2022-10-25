Together at Last: Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss in concert on Oct. 29

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss, pictured above, are stopping Caldwell for their Together at Last tour. The concert will be Saturday night and will feature “a more intimate setting with both artists playing each other’s music, along with insightful commentary and stories,” according to a news release from Caldwell Fine Arts.
CALDWELL — Country superstars Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss will perform in concert together on Saturday at Caldwell Fine Arts, for the second concert in the art center’s 2022-23 season.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the Jewett Auditorium, which is on the College of Idaho Campus on Cleveland Boulevard. However, attendees should take note that parking will be at 20th and Fillmore or the Albertson Activity Center.
The tour, dubbed Together at Last, showcases the musicians’ past hits and new material.
Mattea and Bogguss have each carved out careers in popular music with country chart hits spanning two decades, according to a news release about the concert. Bogguss’ “Outbound Plane.” “Aces,”and “Someday Soon” are among the many songs beloved by country music fans around the world, as are “Where’ve You Been?” “455 Rocket,” and “Eighteen Wheels and a Dozen Roses” from Mattea’s deep well of material. The two have collaborated in the past, including on “Teach Your Children,”their Grammy-nominated track from 1994’s “Red, Hot + Country” compilation.
Caldwell Fine Arts says that stars like Mattea, who haven’t recorded in years, have seen their greatest albums make the top 40 charts again, noting that Ken Burns’ PBS Documentary “Country Music,” played a role in that.
As such, the arts center is bringing Mattea and Bogguss to Caldwell “to meet the demand for nostalgic country lovers, as well as those discovering these country icons for the first time.”
“Both singers have headlined hundreds of stadium concerts, but this concert features a more intimate setting with both artists playing each other’s music, along with insightful commentary and stories,” it reads.
Tickets are $30, $35 and $40 per adult; and $20, $25 and $30 per child, and are available at www.caldwellfinearts.org or (208) 717-5368.
