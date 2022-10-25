Together at Last: Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss in concert on Oct. 29

Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss, pictured above, are stopping Caldwell for their Together at Last tour. The concert will be Saturday night and will feature “a more intimate setting with both artists playing each other’s music, along with insightful commentary and stories,” according to a news release from Caldwell Fine Arts.

 Submitted photo

CALDWELL — Country superstars Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss will perform in concert together on Saturday at Caldwell Fine Arts, for the second concert in the art center’s 2022-23 season.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. in the Jewett Auditorium, which is on the College of Idaho Campus on Cleveland Boulevard. However, attendees should take note that parking will be at 20th and Fillmore or the Albertson Activity Center.



