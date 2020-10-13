Francisco Arista Rodriguez

Francisco Arista Rodriguez, 71, of Nyssa, died Oct. 10, 2020, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Mary Lou Maddux

Mary Lou Maddux, 96, of Ontario, and formerly of Weiser, died Oct. 7, 2020, in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

