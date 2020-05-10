PAYETTE — The still-fluid situation surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has held the focus of the city of Payette, as the City Council discussed on May 4, via online Zoom meeting.
The city declared a state of emergency in late March, which is valid for 90 days. In weighing what to do with the declaration at this point, Mayor Jeff Williams reminded his councilors of their options as to what to do with it as it reaches expiration.
“This body approved the emergency declaration on [May 24] and it was for ninety days, which would expire on June 22,” said Williams. “The way the fine print reads is, we could terminate that if another declaration was passed or we could extend it if another declaration was passed. So we could quit any time, or we could extend it.”
Williams reminded the Council that social distancing is still required at all stages of Gov. Brad Little’s rebound plan, which for city staff includes wearing masks, using good hygiene, disinfecting high-touch surfaces and staying home if one is sick. He noted the parks department’s efforts to enforce distancing within their department:
“To maintain the distancing in our streets and parks, we have four of the guys that go to the shop so they have proper distancing and the guys that are working more in the parks go to the band shell.”
As City Clerk Mary Cordova described, the city hall lobby remains closed but city hall is open for business.
“We are open for business. We takes lots and lots of phone calls during the day; We do have a full staff back, minus one,” said Cordova. “Everybody’s just trying to keep their distance and we keep the other departments outta there … We don’t even let the Mayor come into city hall, ‘cause you just never know.”
As far as getting things done, Cordova said staff has been on the ball.
“We’re just continuing helping our citizens as best we can and I think my staff has done a great job doing it.”
When Councilor Lori Steiniker asked about installing plexiglass in the lobby, Cordova said that wasn’t in her plans.
“Right now, we just use the regular glass outside of the drop box,” said Cordova.
When asked by Councilor Khalia Morin, Cordova declined to state when city hall plans to reopen its lobby, stating they’re coming up short on meeting state guidelines for sanitizing but that the city would go along with the state’s advice.
Williams acknowledged that conducting business predominantly via email is likely the new norm for now.
“Not that we won’t have city hall open, as you have to have some things to come in and buy your dog tags and … development meetings,” said Williams. “I think the city of Payette has been doing a pretty good job of still letting the public know, ‘Hey, there’s ways we can do some things but we can’t be face-to-face.’”
City Attorney Dan Chadwick recommended for the most part allowing the declaration to expire on its own and following state guidance in returning to normal.
“You’re actually doing the right thing, relying on the Governor’s direction and Southwest District Health,” said Chadwick. “A lot of cities are doing just that and letting that expire … The only thing to be watchful for is to see if there’s any FEMA money that’s available to assist you in dealing with this. That’s why you would keep the emergency declaration active. If you need to renew it, you can renew it for that purpose only.”
Chadwick also advised the city to make sure expenses are properly tracked to ensure they know what can be reimbursed.
“It’s really a good idea to keep track of the extraordinary expenses, the talk with your county emergency manager about what exactly might be reimbursable, what kind of money is coming into the county.”
Cordova said the city was already watching “every penny.”
Councilor Kathy Patrick noted the Payette Senior Center will remain closed, except for distribution of meals, until June 15.
Cordova said the city remains in touch with Southwest District Health in determining what steps to take next in reopening the lobby.
“We have been busy, busy, busy,” said Cordova.
Cordova added that the Idaho Independent Intergovernmental Authority [III-A] has remained “awesome” about getting tests and other benefits for city staff.
As this was not an action item, no action was taken on the declaration during this meeting.
