Tiny houses for emergency homeless shelter getting hooked up to power

ONTARIO — “Shouldn’t be long now,” explained Ramey Mosman from Oregon Idaho Electric out of Nyssa on Tuesday morning.
He was at the site of Ontario’s temporary emergency pilot homeless shelter project that is currently in the process of unfolding on North Oregon Street.
“Just getting going finally,” Mosman said with a smile before getting back to work.
The leg of the project that he was working on that morning involved using a trencher to dig a continuous trench from the power outlet terminal to each of the tiny house units. He said, the units have already been wired for electricity and have undergone inspection.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, in a phone interview this morning, said that the cost of each of the tiny house units is $3,775 apiece.
Barb Higinbotham, executive director of Community in Action, provided a further update on aspects of the project in an email sent on Tuesday afternoon.
“Yes, there is a waiting list and an intake worker will be present at Origins and CinA [Community in Action] to ensure that qualified candidates will be ready to move in” she said.
Higinbotham did not provide information about how to get on a waiting list.
Previous discussions have indicated preference will be given to families and people with disabilities.
“I am more worried about getting the electrical inspection accomplished in a timely manner as there are many more homeless families and individuals who need shelter that we have capacity for,” she said.
In light of concerns related to the recent reports of coronavirus [COVID-19] infections that have surfaced in Oregon and Washington state, Higinbotham said that the entities involved in the project are taking a proactive approach.
“I added a page to the CinA web site about the COVID-19. We are working with the Malheur County Health Department on a process or protocol to be ready to address any virus situations,” she said. “We will encourage the mitigation activities – wash hands, use hand sanitizer, cover mouth if coughing, etc.”
It is noteworthy that there will be no running water in the shelters and that portable toilets will be brought into the site, as the tiny homes do not include bathrooms.
