ONTARIO — Only four days remain to apply for the vacant seat on the Ontario City Council. The term for the seat, previously held by Freddy Rodriguez, who was recalled by electors in July, is through Dec. 13, 2022.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, City Recorder Tori Barnett stated that she had received three applications for the vacancy so far. Those who have applied include Adrianna Contreras, Charlotte Cablay and McShane Erlebach.
The closing date to submit the required documents, an application and questionnaire is Aug. 18. Those documents are available at City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St. Interested parties can also phone (541) 881-3200 to request the documents another way.
The documents have to be returned to City Recorder Tori Barnett’s office by 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Interview will be conducted by the City Council during a regular council meeting, which are held the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, upstairs at City Hall.
A recommendation for appointment will be presented at the regular City Council meeting following the interview process, according to information posted on the city’s website, www.ontariooregon.org.
Of the four options it could have taken, the council opted to go with interviewing candidates to fill the seat during its July 27 meeting.
Other options that could have been used to fill the seat are taking the high vote-getter from the last general elections, doing nothing and wait for the next election or holding a special election.
During that July meeting, the council discussed pulling candidates in for a 60-second interview during a regular meeting, which would then be on the city’s Facebook page. The council decided that they would gather feedback from the public on those candidates for a couple weeks, hoping to pick an applicant at its Sept. 14 meeting.
